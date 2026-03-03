Ad
Anthropic pitched Claude for Pentagon drone swarm competition

Matthias Bastian
Mar 3, 2026

Anthropic entered a $100 million Pentagon competition in early 2026. The company was proposing to use Claude for voice-controlled autonomous drone swarm technology, Bloomberg reports.

The idea was to use Claude to translate a commander's spoken orders into digital instructions and coordinate drone fleets without using AI for autonomous targeting or weapons decisions. Humans would be able to monitor and shut down the system. This approach lines up with Anthropic's position in its ongoing dispute with the Pentagon, where the company has stressed that human oversight is essential for autonomous weapons because current AI models aren't reliable enough to operate without it.

Anthropic didn't win the contract. Instead, the Pentagon awarded it to SpaceX/xAI and two defense companies partnered with OpenAI.

Source: Bloomberg