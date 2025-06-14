AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Anthropic shares blueprint for Claude Research agent using multiple AI agents in parallel

Sora prompted by THE DECODER
Anthropic shares blueprint for Claude Research agent using multiple AI agents in parallel
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Summary

Anthropic has published the technical details behind its new Claude Research agent, which uses a multi-agent approach to speed up and improve complex searches.

The system relies on a lead agent that analyzes user prompts, devises a strategy, and then launches several specialized sub-agents to search for information in parallel. This setup allows the agent to process more complex queries faster and more thoroughly than a single agent could.

High-level architecture diagram of Claude's multi-agent research system with lead agent, search and citation subagents.
The Claude Research agent uses a lead orchestrator to coordinate specialized search and citation sub-agents. Results are combined using a memory module to generate comprehensive reports from user prompts. | Image: Anthropic

In Anthropic's internal tests, the multi-agent system outperformed a standalone Claude Opus 4 agent by 90.2 percent. The architecture uses Claude Opus 4 as the main coordinator and Claude Sonnet 4 as sub-agents.

Anthropic evaluates outputs using an LLM as a judge, scoring results for factual accuracy, source quality, and tool use - a method they say is more reliable and efficient than traditional evaluation techniques. The approach positions LLMs as meta-tools for managing other AI systems.

One key performance factor is token consumption: multi-agent runs use about 15 times more tokens than standard chats. In internal testing, the number of tokens used explained about 80 percent of performance differences, with additional improvement coming from the number of tools used and model selection.

For example, upgrading to Claude Sonnet 4 led to a bigger performance boost than simply doubling the token budget in Claude Sonnet 3.7. This suggests that while token usage matters, both the choice of model and tool configuration are also critical for performance.

Additionally, Anthropic claims that, in specific scenarios, Claude 4 can recognize its own mistakes and revise tool descriptions to improve performance over time. In essence, it acts as its own prompt engineer.

Asynchronous execution: the next step for agentic AI

Anthropic sees its current multi-agent architecture as best suited for queries that demand large amounts of information and can benefit from parallel processing.

Looking ahead, Anthropic aims to move toward asynchronous execution, where agents can create new sub-agents and work in parallel, unconstrained by the current need to wait for all sub-agents to finish before moving forward.

This shift would allow for more flexibility and speed, but it comes with challenges around coordination, state management, and error handling - problems Anthropic says have yet to be fully solved.

Summary
  • Anthropic has shared the design for its new research agent, which uses a multi-agent approach: a main agent analyzes questions, creates strategies, and assigns specialized sub-agents to work on complex research tasks in parallel for more comprehensive results.
  • Internal testing by Anthropic shows this setup performs 90.2 percent better than a single Claude Opus 4 agent, using Claude Opus 4 as the coordinator and Claude Sonnet 4 as sub-agents.
  • Anthropic points out that high token consumption—around 15 times greater than regular chats—is a key factor in the strong performance of multi-agent systems, while model selection and the use of tools also play an important role.
Sources
Anthropic
