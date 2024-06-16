AI research
Matthias Bastian

Anthropic's "Beta Steering API" offers developers a sneak peek at the future of controllable LLMs

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

Anthropic is testing a completely new steering option for large language models. The AI startup is offering developers access to its Beta Steering API, which can be used to customize the internal functions of language models. The API is based on recent research on the interpretability of language models. By strengthening individual concepts in models, their output can be strongly influenced.

Interested developers will get access to a subset of Claude's internal features, documentation, sample code, and possibly a Slack channel to communicate with the Anthropic team. In return, testers will be asked to share their projects with Anthropic and provide feedback. The technology is still in the research phase and is not intended for production use. Anthropic emphasizes that the API may be modified or discontinued at any time.

Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Anthropic
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice
Update

Anthropic makes its Claude 3 family more versatile through tool use

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
PowerWash Simulator gets Alice in Wonderland DLC Meta is now selling refurbished Quest 3 headsets at a discount Walkabout Mini Golf: Redesigned Cherry Blossom course and new game modes MIXED-NEWS.com
AI research
Update

Anthropic's AI interpretability research shines a light into the black box of large language models

AI in practice

Instagram co-founder joins OpenAI competitor Anthropic

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Anthropic's "Beta Steering API" offers developers a sneak peek at the future of controllable LLMs

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

TransNAR: Neural Algorithmic Reasoners bring robust computation to transformers

AI research

"Artificial Generational Intelligence": AI agents learn from each other across generations

AI research

Nvidia's Blackwell can train GPT-4 in 10 days, but does this solve current models' problems?

Google News