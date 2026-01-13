Ad
Anthropic's Claude Cowork was built in under two weeks using Claude Code to write the code

Matthias Bastian
Matthias Bastian View the LinkedIn Profile of Matthias Bastian
Jan 13, 2026

Anthropic's Claude Code inventor says his tool wrote almost all the code for Claude Cowork. Claude Cowork is a newly launched AI tool from Anthropic that builds on Claude Code but adds a user-friendly interface for non-programmers. According to Claude Code inventor Boris Cherny, "pretty much" all the code was generated using Claude Code.

Claude Code inventor Boris Cherny says his tool wrote nearly all the code for Claude Cowork. | Screenshot via X

Product Manager Felix Rieseberg says the app came together in just a sprint and a half, roughly one and a half weeks. The team had already built some prototypes and explored ideas beforehand, though, and the current release is still a research preview with a few rough edges, Rieseberg says. Claude Code also provided an extensive foundation to build on; Rieseberg is likely referring mainly to the front-end work.

Source: Boris Cherny / Code generation | altryne / Development time