AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Anthropic's Claude use cases is a searchable library of practical gen AI tasks

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

Anyone looking for practical ways to use generative AI can browse Claude's use case collection. The company's website offers an overview of specific tasks, covering everything from contract analysis and marketing materials to trip planning and job interview prep. The examples are sorted into categories like Education, Personal, and Professional, each linking to step-by-step instructions.

Ad
A look at Claude's use-case library, which spans education, personal projects, legal work, and professional tasks. | Image: Anthropic

The prompts themselves are fairly generic, so users will need to adapt them to their own projects. Still, having a starting point can sometimes help more than fine-tuned prompt engineering. Often it's simply about having the idea in the first place.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Anthropic
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI and society

Anthropic steers Claude to acknowledge conservative positions to avoid the “woke AI” label

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI research

According to Anthropic, language models can perceive some of their own internal states

AI in practice

Anthropic introduces memory feature for Claude Pro and Maxinder function for Claude

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Anthropic's Claude use cases is a searchable library of practical gen AI tasks

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Gemini 3 Pro tops new AI reliability benchmark, but hallucination rates remain high

AI research

Researchers push "Context Engineering 2.0" as the road to lifelong AI memory

AI and society

German court deepens the split on AI and copyright with its latest ruling

Google News