Anthropic's Claude use cases is a searchable library of practical gen AI tasks

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Anyone looking for practical ways to use generative AI can browse Claude's use case collection. The company's website offers an overview of specific tasks, covering everything from contract analysis and marketing materials to trip planning and job interview prep. The examples are sorted into categories like Education, Personal, and Professional, each linking to step-by-step instructions.

Ad

Share Recommend our article Share

The prompts themselves are fairly generic, so users will need to adapt them to their own projects. Still, having a starting point can sometimes help more than fine-tuned prompt engineering. Often it's simply about having the idea in the first place.

Ad