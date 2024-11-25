Anthropic's new open protocol lets AI systems tap into any data source

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.

Anthropic has released an open-source protocol that lets AI systems connect to different kinds of data sources through a single standard interface.

Called the Model Context Protocol (MCP), it aims to simplify how AI assistants access content repositories, business tools, and development environments.

It works through a basic client-server setup. Developers can either create MCP servers that share their data sources or build AI applications that connect to these servers. To help get started, Anthropic has already built ready-to-use MCP servers for common platforms like Google Drive, Slack, GitHub, Git, Postgres and Puppeteer.

According to Anthropic, Block and Apollo have already integrated MCP into their systems, and several development toolmakers including Zed, Replit, Codeium and Sourcegraph are working on adding support.

"We're building a world where AI connects to any data source through a single, elegant protocol—MCP is the universal translator," writes Alex Albert, Head of Claude Relations at Anthropic.

MCP in the Claude desktop app connects to GitHub. | Video: Albert via X

Starting local

Currently, MCP only works with local connections - the servers need to run on your own computer. Instructions are available here.

But Anthropic says it's working on support for remote servers with enterprise-grade security, which will let teams share their data sources securely across organizations.

The company stresses that MCP is completely open source and wants developers to build their own MCP servers and help improve the protocol. For those interested in getting started, Anthropic offers software development kits for Python and TypeScript.

