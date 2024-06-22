Apple Intelligence faces setbacks in Europe and China

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.

Content Newsletter

Update June 22, 2024:

Apple will not launch Apple Intelligence in the EU for now. The company announced on Friday that it has decided not to launch Apple Intelligence, iPhone Mirroring and SharePlay Screen Sharing for users in the EU this year.

According to Apple, the company is concerned that the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA) could force it to compromise the security of its products and services. Privacy and security could also be affected. Apple does not provide details.

The DMA requires dominant technology platforms to comply with a list of rules and prohibitions. These "gatekeepers" can offer their services in Europe if they comply with fair competition rules, according to the EU. S

Ad THE DECODER Newsletter The most important AI news straight to your inbox. ✓ Weekly ✓ Free ✓ Cancel at any time Please leave this field empty E-Mail *

Ad THE DECODER Newsletter The most important AI news straight to your inbox. ✓ Weekly ✓ Free ✓ Cancel at any time Please leave this field empty E-Mail *

Apple might be trying to use Apple Intelligence as a pressure method on EU politics, encouraging consumers to turn against their own politicians because they desperately need AI-generated email summaries and emoticons on their iPhones.

The situation seems similar to when Meta pulled Quest 2 from the German market because of data regulations related to economic fairness. It took Meta two years to bring Quest 2 to Germany.

Original article from June 21, 2024:

Apple is looking for a Chinese AI partner for iPhone features in China. The problem: ChatGPT, which will soon be integrated into Siri, is banned in China.

Strict regulations on generative AI in China have so far allowed only homegrown models. To stay competitive, Apple is in talks with Chinese companies such as Baidu, Alibaba and Baichuan AI, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The competition is already offering them: Samsung uses Baidu's AI technology for some features of its Galaxy S24 in China. Apple's market share in China, the second-largest iPhone market, has fallen to third place behind local brands.

Experts expect Apple to strike a deal in time for the fall software launch - after all, Apple is already storing data in China in a cloud run by a government partner to comply with local laws.

Ad Join our community Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.