Apple has hit pause on its Apple Intelligence notification summaries for news apps after users reported accuracy issues. The problem came to light when the BBC flagged a serious error: the feature had created a false headline about Luigi Mangione, a suspect in the United HealthGroup CEO murder case, incorrectly claiming he had taken his own life. Apple's latest iOS 18.3 beta now clearly labels the feature as being in beta testing. Users can now turn off these automated summaries right from their lock screen, where the summaries now appear in italics. The company has added a warning that these summaries might contain mistakes, and has completely disabled them for all news and entertainment apps for the time being.
Apple pauses AI-generated news summaries after serious accuracy issues surface
