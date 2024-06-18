Apple releases 20 new AI models to run on edge devices

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.

Apple has released 20 new Core ML models and 4 datasets on the Hugging Face platform to help developers build AI applications that run directly on devices. The models cover areas such as image classification, deep segmentation, and semantic segmentation, and are optimized to run on Apple devices without a network connection. Apple is working closely with Hugging Face to advance initiatives such as the MLX community and the integration of open-source AI into Apple Intelligence capabilities.