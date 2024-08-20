Authors sue Anthropic in class action over alleged copyright infringement

Anthropic faces a lawsuit from authors claiming copyright violations. Three writers have filed a class action suit against the AI company, alleging it illegally used their books and hundreds of thousands of others to train its AI chatbot Claude. The complaint states Anthropic "built a multibillion-dollar business by stealing hundreds of thousands of copyrighted books." The authors are seeking unspecified damages and a permanent ban on Anthropic using their works. Reuters reports this is the second lawsuit against Anthropic, after music publishers sued over alleged use of copyrighted lyrics to train Claude. Several other AI copyright lawsuits in different sectors are pending. The AI industry as a whole awaits a pivotal fair use ruling that could set a precedent for such cases.

Ad