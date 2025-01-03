AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Anthropic's Claude chatbot can no longer quote your favorite songs

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
Anthropic's Claude chatbot can no longer quote your favorite songs
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Anthropic has struck a deal with major music publishers that bars Claude from spitting out song lyrics. While this settles the immediate dispute, the bigger question of whether AI companies can use lyrics for training remains up in the air.

Ad

Court documents reveal that Anthropic reached an agreement with heavy hitters like Universal Music Group, Concord Music Group, and ABKCO. The deal comes after publishers sued Anthropic in 2023, claiming Claude had reproduced lyrics from at least 500 songs by artists ranging from Katy Perry to the Rolling Stones and Beyoncé.

Under the new agreement, Claude can't reproduce copyrighted lyrics or create new ones based on protected material. Anthropic emphasized (via Hollywood Reporter) that Claude was never supposed to infringe copyrights anyway, noting they already had safeguards in place. The deal just reinforces these existing priorities.

There's also a new notification system: if publishers spot Claude breaking the rules, they can alert Anthropic in writing. The company promises to handle these reports quickly.

Ad
Ad

The bigger picture remains fuzzy

While this agreement settles the immediate dispute over Claude's lyrics outputs, it sidesteps the central question: Can AI companies legally use copyrighted lyrics to train their models in the first place?

Anthropic, like other AI labs, maintains this qualifies as "fair use," but courts haven't made a definitive ruling yet.

"We continue to look forward to showing that, consistent with existing copyright law, using potentially copyrighted material in the training of generative AI models is a quintessential fair use," Anthropic writes.

In Germany, GEMA, the German collecting society for music rights, filed a lawsuit against OpenAI in November 2024. Like the U.S. publishers, they claim that OpenAI's ChatGPT is using song lyrics without proper licensing or compensation. GEMA hopes the case will set a broader precedent for how AI companies should compensate rights holders.

OpenAI tried to get ahead of some of these issues back in May 2024 by announcing a "Media Manager" tool. The idea is to let rights holders opt in or out of having their works used for AI training - similar to YouTube's recent opt-out system for video content. But nearly eight months later, the tool remains in limbo with no updates on its development or release.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Recommendation
AI in practice

Ideogram's 2.0 image generator seems to outperform Midjourney and DALL-E

Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Anthropic and major music publishers have reached an agreement prohibiting the AI assistant Claude from generating copyrighted song lyrics.
  • The deal requires Anthropic to put safeguards in place and promptly address any reports of system failures from publishers. However, the underlying issue of whether Anthropic has the right to use copyrighted data, such as song lyrics, to train AI remains unresolved.
  • OpenAI has announced plans for a "media manager" to allow rights holders to exclude their content from AI training, but has not provided any further updates on this matter since May 2024.
Sources
Hollywood Reporter
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Alibaba's Qwen AI lab launches framework for building AI Agents

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Meta released a tech demo for Quest 3, and we gave it a try Meta Quest Browser now lets you import passwords After recent software update debacle, Meta simplifies exchange process for broken Quest VR headsets MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

AI agents in 2025 will be all about managing inflated expectations

AI in practice

Nvidia acquired more companies in 2024 than in the previous four years combined

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Anthropic's Claude chatbot can no longer quote your favorite songs

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

The great AI scaling debate continues into 2025

AI research

Deepseek's $5.6M Chinese LLM wonder shakes up the AI elite

AI in practice

OpenAI unveils o3, its most advanced reasoning model yet

Google News