AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

OpenAI's Strawberry AI is reportedly the secret sauce behind next-gen Orion language model

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
OpenAI's Strawberry AI is reportedly the secret sauce behind next-gen Orion language model
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

OpenAI is developing two new AI models that could significantly advance the field. "Strawberry" aims to solve complex math and programming problems better than current systems, while "Orion" aims to surpass GPT-4's capabilities with the help of Strawberry.

Ad

According to The Information, citing two people involved in the project, OpenAI might release a chatbot version of Strawberry as early as this fall, possibly as part of ChatGPT.

Strawberry is designed to tackle previously unseen math problems and optimize programming tasks. Its enhanced logic should allow it to solve language-related challenges more effectively when given sufficient time to "think."

Agent-based AI systems based on Strawberry

In internal demonstrations, Strawberry reportedly solved the New York Times word puzzle "Connections." The model could also serve as a foundation for more advanced AI systems capable of not just generating content, but taking action.

Ad
Ad

Reuters reported that OpenAI has already tested an AI internally that scored over 90 percent on the MATH benchmark, a collection of math mastery tasks. This is likely Strawberry, which has also been presented to national security officials, according to The Information.

Internal OpenAI documents describe plans to use Strawberry models for autonomous internet searches, enabling the AI to plan ahead and conduct in-depth research.

The Information notes that it's uncertain whether Strawberry will launch this year. If released, it would be a distilled version of the original model, delivering similar performance with less computational power – a technique OpenAI has also used for GPT-4 variants since the original model was released in March 2023.

OpenAI's approach reportedly resembles the "Self-Taught Reasoner" (STaR) method introduced by Stanford researchers, which aims to improve AI systems' reasoning abilities.

Former OpenAI chief researcher Ilya Sutskever, who has since founded his own startup focused on secure super AI, is said to have provided the idea and basis for Strawberry.

Recommendation
AI in practice

Ideogram's 2.0 image generator seems to outperform Midjourney and DALL-E

Project "Orion" is OpenAI's GPT-4 successor

OpenAI is also working on a flagship language model codenamed "Orion," designed to outperform GPT-4. Strawberry will contribute by generating data for Orion. This combination of Strawberry and high-quality synthetic data could potentially reduce errors in Orion compared to previous models. Research shows that high-quality data is key for capable and efficient AI models.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman mentioned at a May event that the company had gathered enough data to train its next model and was experimenting with synthetic data.

Google DeepMind is also researching AI systems with advanced mathematical capabilities. They've developed AlphaProof and AlphaGeometry 2, which won silver at the International Mathematical Olympiad. However, it remains unclear how well these models can be scaled and generalized.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • OpenAI is developing two new AI models that promise significant advancements in problem-solving and language processing. "Strawberry" aims to excel at complex mathematics and programming tasks, while "Orion" is set to surpass GPT-4's capabilities.
  • Strawberry's enhanced logic and reasoning abilities could enable AI systems to plan ahead and conduct thorough research. This capability might pave the way for more autonomous AI agents capable of complex decision-making and task execution.
  • Alongside Strawberry, OpenAI is working on "Orion," a flagship language model designed to outperform GPT-4. Strawberry is expected to play a crucial role in Orion's development by generating high-quality synthetic training data. This approach could potentially reduce errors and improve overall performance in the next-generation model.
Sources
The Information
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Google releases three new experimental AI models

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Batman: Arkham Shadow Preview - Get ready for a big VR hit on Meta Quest 3 Kickstarter for the first Apple Vision Pro controllers has launched Playstation VR 2: New VR games coming in September 2024 MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Amazon to launch AI-enhanced Alexa subscription in October

AI in practice

Former OpenAI researcher believes company is "fairly close" to AGI and not prepared for it

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

OpenAI's Strawberry AI is reportedly the secret sauce behind next-gen Orion language model

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

OpenAI's Strawberry AI is reportedly the secret sauce behind next-gen Orion language model

AI in practice

Ideogram's 2.0 image generator seems to outperform Midjourney and DALL-E

AI research

Humans might need a permission slip to use the internet soon, thanks to AI

Google News