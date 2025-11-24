AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

AWS to invest up to $50 billion in U.S. AI and supercomputing for government agencies

Amazon has announced a major investment in its AI footprint for federal work, saying it will spend up to $50 billion to expand AI and supercomputing infrastructure for U.S. government agencies. The project supports the U.S. government’s AI Action Plan and is expected to help agencies accelerate discovery, decision-making, and mission workflows, including through faster analysis and automation.

Amazon’s investment underscores the strategic importance of AI and supercomputing in maintaining technological superiority, safeguarding critical infrastructure, and driving industrial innovation.

Starting in 2026, AWS plans to add nearly 1.3 gigawatts of new compute capacity across its Top Secret, Secret, and GovCloud (US) regions. Once live, agencies will be able to use services such as SageMaker, Bedrock, Trainium chips, and Anthropic models to build their own AI applications, speeding up data analysis and improving workflows in areas like cybersecurity, healthcare research, and autonomous systems.

