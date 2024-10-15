Biden administration considers limiting AI chip exports to Middle East

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.

The Biden administration is considering measures to restrict the sale of advanced AI chips to certain Middle Eastern countries. The aim is to control the spread of powerful AI technology.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the US government is looking at ways to control the spread of advanced AI technology by restricting sales of powerful AI chips to certain Middle Eastern countries.

Officials are in early talks about placing limits on exports of high-end AI processors from companies like Nvidia and AMD to Middle Eastern nations investing heavily in AI data centers. This would expand on recent moves to streamline licensing for AI chip exports to countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The Commerce Department's export control bureau declined to comment on the discussions, as did chipmakers Nvidia, AMD, and Intel.

Potential country-based export caps

The proposed restrictions would tighten rules originally aimed at curbing China's AI capabilities. US officials are weighing the security implications as AI technology advances globally.

The Biden administration has already limited exports of AI chips from Nvidia, AMD, and others to over 40 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, citing concerns about diversion to China.

Some US officials reportedly view semiconductor export licenses, especially for in-demand Nvidia chips, as potential leverage for broader diplomatic goals. This could pressure key companies to reduce ties with China to gain access to US technology. A similar agreement was part of G42's deal with Microsoft.

The White House emphasized the potential of AI for good while noting the challenges and risks in a recent joint statement with the UAE. Officials are still in early stages of considering new export controls for the Middle East region.

