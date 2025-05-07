AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

By 2026, most firms expect to have a Chief AI Officer on staff

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
By 2026, most firms expect to have a Chief AI Officer on staff
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

A new AWS study shows that companies worldwide are prioritizing investments in generative AI, creating new executive roles, and adopting hybrid development strategies—while security concerns are increasingly taking a back seat.

Ad

According to the "Generative AI Adoption Index" from Amazon Web Services (AWS), 45 percent of surveyed IT decision-makers plan to make generative AI their top priority in 2025, ahead of traditional security tools, which only 30 percent favor. The study surveyed 3,739 IT leaders across nine countries, including Germany, the US, and Japan.

Mid-sized and large companies are especially eager to invest in AI, while smaller firms continue to put security first. For most organizations, easy integration into existing workflows is the key factor in choosing tools—especially in highly regulated industries (65 percent). In sectors like financial services and education, advanced features (56 percent) and data privacy (48 percent) are also top priorities, much more so than in less regulated fields, where only 34 percent consider security features relevant.

Chief AI Officer becomes a key executive role

As budgets shift, a new C-suite position is emerging: 60 percent of companies already have a Chief AI Officer (CAIO), and another 26 percent plan to add one by 2026. CAIOs are responsible for coordinating AI strategies across departments. Companies like Amazon and Airbnb have even brought AI experts onto their boards.

Ad
Ad

However, structured change management strategies are lagging behind: only 14 percent of organizations have such a strategy in place, although that figure is expected to rise to 76 percent by 2026. Even then, a quarter of companies will still operate without a formal transformation plan.

Moving from pilot to full integration

Ninety percent of companies are already experimenting with generative AI. But only 44 percent have moved beyond the pilot stage and are working toward full integration. On average, companies ran about 45 experiments in 2024, with only 20 expected to be deployed in production by 2025.

The biggest roadblocks: a shortage of skilled workers (55 percent), high development costs (48 percent), and issues like bias and hallucinations in models (40 percent). Access to clean, high-quality data is seen as the key to reliable AI applications.

Companies focus on training and aggressive recruiting

Fifty-six percent of organizations have already rolled out training initiatives, and another 19 percent will follow by the end of the year. Still, 52 percent say they don’t actually know what training their workforce needs. Implementation issues (47 percent) and budget constraints (41 percent) are also common challenges.

At the same time, 92 percent of companies plan to actively recruit AI talent in 2025. In 26 percent of cases, at least half of all new hires will be expected to have skills in generative AI. Requirements are especially high in the ICT (35 percent) and manufacturing sectors (28 percent).

Recommendation
AI in practice

OpenAI plans GPT-5 release in "a few months," shifts strategy on reasoning models

Out-of-the-box solutions trump in-house development

Only 25 percent of companies plan to build their generative AI capabilities entirely in-house. Most are opting for a hybrid approach: 58 percent want to develop their own applications using pre-trained models, 55 percent prefer fine-tuned models, and 40 percent rely on ready-made AI solutions.

This openness to standard solutions is especially high in traditionally data-sensitive industries like finance (44 percent), education (45 percent), and ICT (43 percent)—mainly because of the advantages in cost, speed, and functionality.

Third-party providers play a central role: 65 percent of organizations will partner with external vendors for AI projects in 2025—15 percent entirely, and 50 percent through a hybrid model that combines outside partners with internal teams.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • According to AWS research, in 2025, companies worldwide will have a clear focus on investing in generative AI, creating the new leadership role of Chief AI Officer and favoring hybrid development strategies, while security is often treated as a secondary concern.
  • 90 percent of companies are already testing generative AI, but less than half have moved beyond the pilot phase, with the biggest hurdles being a lack of skills, high development costs, and problems with data quality and model bias.
  • The majority of companies combine in-house development with pre-trained or pre-built AI solutions, and rely on third-party partnerships, especially in regulated industries such as finance and education, to optimize cost, speed, and functionality.
Sources
AWS
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Nvidia warns that U.S. export bans could cost it billions in China

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Game Night is an MR party hit for multiple Quest headsets From vision to reality: How Meta Quest is helping me with my renovation Zombie Army VR shows authentic WW2 weapons and gameplay in new trailer MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

IBM says AI and AI agents have cut hundreds of HR jobs

AI in practice

ChatGPT sees about 50 percent more use on weekdays than weekends

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

By 2026, most firms expect to have a Chief AI Officer on staff

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society

US think tank warns of "reverse brain drain" in China's AI sector

AI and society

Researchers used AI to manipulate Reddit users, scrapped study after backlash

AI research

OpenAI's o3 is less AGI than originally measured

Google News