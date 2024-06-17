AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Camb AI aims to challenge ElevenLabs - and releases its voice cloning model for free

Camb AI has released Mars5, an open-source voice cloning AI model that claims to offer higher realism compared to competitors like ElevenLabs. According to the company, Mars5 captures nuances in speech, including emotion, rhythm, and intonation. Camb is also planning to release Boli, a translation model that captures context and colloquialisms better than tools like Google Translate. The company is working with clients such as Major League Soccer, Tennis Australia, and movie studios. Mars5 is available in English on GitHub, while the multi-language version with support for 140 languages is accessible through Camb's paid Studio platform.

