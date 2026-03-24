ChatGPT simplifies file management with new toolbar and library tab
ChatGPT is making it easier to work with uploaded and generated files. Users can now find, reuse, and pull files into chats more quickly. A new toolbar lets you reference recently used files directly, and you can ask ChatGPT questions about files you've already uploaded. The web version also gets a new "Library" tab in the sidebar that gives you a clean overview of all your files.
The feature is rolling out globally to Plus, Pro, and Business users. Users in the EU, Switzerland, and the UK will have to wait a bit longer, but OpenAI says the feature should follow soon.
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