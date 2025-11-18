Cloudflare expands its AI reach by acquiring Replicate

Jonathan writes for THE DECODER about how AI tools can improve both work and creative projects.

Cloudflare is acquiring Replicate and folding its massive model library into Workers AI. The deal pushes Cloudflare's inference platform past 50,000 available models. Replicate users can keep using their existing APIs, while Workers AI users gain access to a far larger catalog along with new fine-tuning options. Both companies plan to bring Replicate's full library to Workers AI and let developers run their own models directly on Cloudflare's network.

Ad

Replicate has become a major hub for developers who want easy API access to AI models. Cloudflare brings its global network and serverless inference system to the table. "Together, we’re going to become the default for building AI apps," said Replicate cofounder Ben Firshman. Replicate will stay as an independent brand but operate with Cloudflare's support and infrastructure behind it.

Cloudflare, best known for its DNS services, recently introduced a system that blocks AI crawlers by default and gives website owners more control over how their content is accessed.

Ad