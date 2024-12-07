Code discovery suggests a GPT 4.5 preview is coming to ChatGPT Teams

AI developer Tibor Blaho found references to a "limited preview" of GPT-4.5 in ChatGPT's code, suggesting OpenAI plans to make it available to Teams subscribers. Blaho has accurately spotted upcoming ChatGPT features in code before, though some took months to actually launch. We've seen GPT-4.5 rumors for at least a year now. Last March, an OpenAI blog post about "GPT-4.5 Turbo" briefly showed up in search results before disappearing. While The Verge recently claimed OpenAI would release a new AI model in December, CEO Sam Altman called that report a "random fantasy." But now Altman is teasing a big announcement for next Monday.
Ad