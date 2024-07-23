AI in practice
Update
Matthias Bastian

Cohere raises $500 million at a $5.5 billion valuation

Cohere
Cohere raises $500 million at a $5.5 billion valuation
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
newsletter Newsletter

Update from July 23, 2024:

Ad

Cohere has made its funding round official: $500 million at a valuation of $5.5 billion. Leading investors include Canadian pension fund PSP Investments, as well as Cisco, Fujitsu, AMD, and Canada's export credit agency EDC.

The valuation seems ambitious, given that annualized revenue at the end of March 2024 was $35 million. In March 2023, it was $13 million, according to Bloomberg.

Cohere has offices in San Francisco and London, and is headquartered in Toronto. The company specializes in AI language models and services for the enterprise. Founded in 2019, Cohere is led by Aidan Gomez, co-author of Google's groundbreaking Transformer research paper, "Attention Is All You Need."

Ad
Ad

Original article from June 5, 2024:

Canadian AI startup Cohere, which launched in 2019, has raised $450 million in funding from investors including Nvidia, Salesforce Ventures, Cisco, and Canadian pension fund PSP Investments, according to a Reuters source familiar with the matter.

The company raised $270 million in funding last June from backers including Nvidia and Salesforce. As one of Canada's top AI startups, Cohere could benefit from the Canadian government's plans to invest $2.4 billion in computing power and AI research for local AI companies.

Cohere works with Oracle and others to bring generative AI to the enterprise. It recently showed off "Command R+", an LLM enhanced for RAG.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Reuters Cohere via X
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice
Update

Elon Musk promises "world's most powerful AI by every metric by December"

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
The Pirate Queen and Wallace & Gromit VR earn Emmy nominations Magic Leap reportedly moves away from selling AR headsets Ray-Ban smart glasses: Both Meta & Google are courting the manufacturer MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

AI models struggle with "lost in the middle" issue when processing large image sets

AI in practice

Study reveals rapid increase in web domains blocking AI models from training data

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Cohere raises $500 million at a $5.5 billion valuation

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

AI models might need to scale down to scale up again

AI research

Google Deepmind's new PEER architecture uses a million tiny experts to boost AI efficiency

AI research

Distilling multi-step "System 2" reasoning into AI language models fails at Chain of Thought

Google News