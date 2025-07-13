Elon Musk's SpaceX is investing $2 billion in Elon Musk’s AI lab, xAI

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

SpaceX, Elon Musk's aerospace company, is investing $2 billion in Elon Musk's AI lab, xAI. The funding is part of a larger $5 billion round, according to The Wall Street Journal. xAI's chatbot Grok is already used for customer support in SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service.

Ad

Musk stated on X that "it would be great" if Tesla also invested in xAI, but this requires approval from Tesla's board and shareholders. In March, Musk announced the merger of xAI with his social media company X. The merger allows the companies to share data, AI models, computing power, and staff.

Ad