AI research
Jonathan Kemper

ComfyGen AI automates multi-stage text-to-image workflows from simple prompts

Gal et al.
ComfyGen AI automates multi-stage text-to-image workflows from simple prompts
Jonathan works as a technology journalist who focuses primarily on how easily AI can already be used today and how it can support daily life.
Profile
Content
summary Summary

Researchers from Nvidia and Tel Aviv University have developed ComfyGen, a new AI method that automates the creation of text-to-image workflows from simple prompts. The system independently selects suitable models, formulates prompts, and combines generated images with additional tools like upscalers to achieve desired results.

Ad

Traditional text-to-image generation typically relies on a single model to convert text into images. However, experienced prompt engineers often use complex, multi-stage workflows combining various components, including base models, LoRAs, prompt extensions, and upscaling models.

Das Bild zeigt einen Vergleich zwischen zwei KI-Bildgenerierungsansätzen. Oben sieht man den "Standard-Ansatz" mit einem T2I-Modell, unten den "ComfyGen"-Ansatz. Beide generieren basierend auf der Eingabeaufforderung "Stell dir einen atemberaubenden Wasserfall vor, der in einen kristallklaren Pool kaskadiert. Der Pool ist die Heimat eleganter Schwäne..." Bilder. Der ComfyGen-Ansatz beinhaltet zusätzlich ein großes Sprachmodell, einen Workflow in JSON und eine ComfyUI. Die resultierenden Bilder zeigen jeweils idyllische Wasserfallszenen mit üppiger Vegetation und klaren Gewässern.
Comparison between standard and ComfyGen approach for generating a waterfall scene. Image: Gal et al.

Component choice depends on prompt content and desired image style. Photorealistic images require different models than anime graphics or face and hand corrections. ComfyGen uses a language model like Claude 3.5 Sonnet to automatically compile suitable workflows based on concise text prompts.

Benutzeroberfläche von ComfyUI mit verschiedenen Einstellungen und Parametern.
User interface of ComfyUI. Image: Gal et al.

ComfyGen is based on the popular open-source tool ComfyUI, which allows users to define and share workflows in a structured JSON format. ComfyUI's widespread use in the Stable Diffusion community provides researchers with many human-created workflows for training data.

Ad
Ad

To test workflow performance, researchers collected 500 popular prompts and generated images using different workflows. They evaluated the results using aesthetic predictors and human preference estimation models.

In-context learning or fine-tuning

The final model takes a prompt and a target score as input and generates a JSON workflow to achieve the desired score. The researchers tested two approaches: in-context learning and fine-tuning.

In-context learning uses an existing LLM such as Claude 3.5 Sonnet. It is given a table of workflows and average scores for different prompt categories and selects the most appropriate workflow for new prompts. Fine-tuning trains an LLM (such as Llama-3.1-8B and -70B) to predict appropriate workflows for given prompts and target scores.

The following three images are all based on the prompt "A photo of a cake and a stop sign":

Kuchen mit verschwommener Schrift und Stopschild auf Holztisch, im Hintergrund eine Straße mit einem Auto, generiert mit SDXL.
SDXL image: Gal et al.
Kuchen und Stopschild vor minimalistischem, rötlichen Hintergrund, generiert mit ComfyGen-IC.
ComfyGen with in-context learning Image: Gal et al.
Kuchen mit Erdbeeren und Stopschild auf Holztisch vor Pflanzenhintergrund, generiert mit ComfyGen-FT.
ComfyGen with fine-tuning Image: Gal et al.

Experiments comparing ComfyGen with monolithic models such as Stable Diffusion XL and fixed, popular workflows showed that ComfyGen performed best on both automatic metrics and user studies. The fine-tuned variant slightly outperformed the in-context learning approach.

Recommendation
AI research

The dark secret of LLMs: Task contamination could be fooling us, researchers say

An analysis of the selected workflows showed that the model selection often matched the prompt categories. Facial upscaling models were selected more frequently for "people" prompts, while anatomically correct models were selected for "anime" prompts.

Promising approach with room for improvement

The advantage of ComfyGen is that it builds directly on existing workflows and scoring models created by the community, making it adaptable to new developments. However, this currently limits the variety and originality of generated workflows, as the system primarily selects known workflows from training data.

The researchers plan to develop the method to generate entirely new workflows and extend it to image-to-image tasks. In the future, prompt-driven workflows like ComfyGen could lower the barrier to entry for beginners while improving image quality.

The team suggests combining this approach with agent-based methods, where LLMs iteratively refine workflows through user dialog, as a topic for future research. The researchers have not yet released code or a demo of ComfyGen.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Nvidia and Tel Aviv University researchers created ComfyGen, an AI system that automatically builds text-to-image workflows by selecting models, crafting prompts, and applying tools like upscalers.
  • ComfyGen uses large language models to create JSON workflows from brief text prompts, drawing on popular Stable Diffusion community workflows.
  • In tests, ComfyGen outperformed monolithic models like Stable Diffusion XL and fixed workflows, with its fine-tuned version slightly edging out the in-context learning approach.
Sources
Arxiv GitHub
Jonathan works as a technology journalist who focuses primarily on how easily AI can already be used today and how it can support daily life.
Profile
AI research

Plan Like a Graph: New prompting method helps language models plan

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
This new Mixed Reality game for Meta Quest 3 will turn your Living Room into a virtual zoo Apple is reportedly planning to launch two new Vision headsets Meta Quest 3S accessories buying guide: Make your headset better MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Google's Multimodal Canvas is a testbed for multimodal prompts

AI research

Prompt engineering: Longer "Chain of Thoughts" improves language model performance

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

ComfyGen AI automates multi-stage text-to-image workflows from simple prompts

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Apple AI researchers question OpenAI's claims about o1's reasoning capabilities

AI in practice

Tesla unveils Cybercab robot taxi, but robot Optimus is the bigger deal

AI research

Study reveals major reasoning flaws in smaller AI language models

Google News