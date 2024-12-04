AI research
DeepMind's Genie 2 generates playable 3D worlds from single images

Google Deepmind
DeepMind's Genie 2 generates playable 3D worlds from single images
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Summary

DeepMind has introduced Genie 2, an AI system that transforms single images into interactive 3D environments that users can explore for up to one minute.

The company calls Genie 2 a "Foundation World Model" and says it maintains consistency across the generated spaces. The system, trained on an extensive video dataset, produces environments in 720p resolution that users can navigate with a keyboard and mouse in both first- and third-person views.

According to DeepMind's researchers, Genie 2 simulates core physics, including gravity, collisions, and water movement. The system also manages complex lighting, reflections, and smoke effects.

DeepMind released a video showing these capabilities in action, using an undistilled base model at maximum quality. A distilled version allows real-time interaction, but runs at reduced visual quality.

Video: Google Deepmind

More consistent world generation

A key advancement in Genie 2 is its spatial memory - the system maintains areas that aren't currently visible to the user. When players return to previously visited locations, the environment remains consistent rather than being regenerated, addressing a common limitation of earlier 3D generators.

Architecture diagram: DeepMind's Genie 2 generates 3D worlds from an image using encoders, decoders and AI actions.
The system's architecture processes generated input images through an encoder, while a decoder creates the 3D environment based on user actions processed through Genie. | Image: Google Deepmind

DeepMind suggests game developers could use Genie 2 to quickly create test environments from concept sketches or photographs. The system can transform basic drawings into fully realized 3D spaces with working physics and lighting systems.

Comparison images: concept art and 3D game environments with physics and lighting generated by Genie 2.
Genie 2 creates complex 3D game environments from simple concept drawings. The examples show the comparison between concept and generated world, including realistic physics and lighting. | Image: Google Deepmind

The company also tested Genie 2 with its SIMA AI agent, which responds to natural language commands in digital environments. In one test, SIMA successfully navigated a Genie 2-generated room, following instructions such as "Open the blue door."

Screenshots: SIMA agent navigating in Genie 2 environment using text commands, e.g.
DeepMind's SIMA agent navigates through a 3D environment generated by Genie 2. | Image: Google Deepmind

This combination of SIMA and Genie 2 could advance the development of AI systems that can perform complex tasks in both digital and physical spaces. SIMA learns from exploring digital training environments, while Genie 2 can generate unlimited training scenarios.

"When we started Genie 1 over two years ago, we always imagined a foundation world model will one day be able to generate an endless curriculum for training embodied AGI. Today, we made a big step towards that future," writes DeepMind researcher Tim Rocktäschel on Bluesky.

  • DeepMind has introduced Genie 2, an AI system capable of generating interactive 3D environments in 720p resolution from a single input image, which can be simulated for up to one minute.
  • The model incorporates physical simulations such as gravity, collisions, and water effects, as well as complex lighting and reflections. It can also consistently restore invisible areas that it has "memorized."
  • DeepMind envisions applications for Genie 2 in the rapid prototyping of game environments and, when combined with the AI agent SIMA, in generating training environments for developing actionable AI systems ("AI agents").
Sources
Google Deepmind
