AI research
Maximilian Schreiner

DOOM on the toaster was fun, on AI it's groundbreaking

Midjourney prompted by The Decoder
DOOM on the toaster was fun, on AI it's groundbreaking
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

An AI system from Google simulates DOOM in real time, opening new avenues for game development.

Ad

Researchers from Google Research, Google DeepMind, and Tel Aviv University have created GameNGen, an AI system that can fully simulate and play back the classic game DOOM in real time. This breakthrough could pave the way for AI-assisted game development.

GameNGen can simulate DOOM at over 20 frames per second on a single Google TPU chip. The simulation's image quality achieves a Peak Signal-to-Noise Ratio (PSNR) of 29.4, comparable to lossy JPEG compression. In tests, human evaluators could only distinguish short sections of the simulation from actual gameplay slightly better than chance.

The system was trained in two stages: First, an AI agent learned to play DOOM, with training sessions recorded. Then, a diffusion model was trained to generate the next image based on previous images and actions.

Ad
Ad
Image: Valevski et al.

GameNGen can perform complex game state updates, including tracking health and ammo, picking up weapons, attacking enemies, damaging objects, and opening doors. It can maintain the game state for extended periods, with researchers demonstrating clips lasting around 2.5 minutes.

Video: Valevski et al.

However, the system has limitations. Its "memory" is restricted to about 3 seconds, meaning it can't account for events that occurred more than 3 seconds ago. This constrains its ability to recognize and respond to long-term relationships in the game.

GameNGen demonstrates a new paradigm for game engines

GameNGen improves upon previous approaches like GameGAN or GAN Theft Auto in terms of simulated game complexity, simulation speed, long-term stability, and visual quality.

Image: Valevski et al.

The researchers view GameNGen as a significant step towards a new paradigm for game engines, where games could be automatically generated by neural models. However, questions remain about how to train such neural game engines and create games effectively, including optimal use of human input.

Recommendation
AI research

Google DeepMind develops grandmaster-level chess AI with language model architecture

More examples and the code are available on GitHub.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Researchers from Google Research, Google Deepmind and Tel Aviv University have developed GameNGen, an AI system that can simulate the computer game DOOM and play it back in real time. It achieves over 20 frames per second on a single TPU chip from Google.
  • The system was trained in two phases: First, an AI agent learned to play the game, then a diffusion model was trained to generate the next frame based on previous frames and actions. It can perform complex game state updates and maintain the game state over time.
  • GameNGen shows improvements over previous approaches in terms of complexity, speed, stability and visual quality. The developers see this as a step towards a new paradigm for game engines, where games could be automatically generated by neural models.
Sources
Arxiv
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI research

Meta's new 'Sapiens' AI models can analyze human images with unprecedented accuracy

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
VR's largest MMORPG gets cheaper and receives final content update This upcoming feature will make Quest 3 a better computer The mixed reality game Wall Town Wonders looks like pure magic MIXED-NEWS.com
AI research

New DisTrO training method could democratize AI training of large language models

AI research

Google gives people back the voice they never had

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

DOOM on the toaster was fun, on AI it's groundbreaking

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

DOOM on the toaster was fun, on AI it's groundbreaking

AI in practice

OpenAI's Strawberry AI is reportedly the secret sauce behind next-gen Orion language model

AI in practice

Ideogram's 2.0 image generator seems to outperform Midjourney and DALL-E

Google News