Cursor slashes codebase indexing from four hours to 21 seconds

Jonathan Kemper
Jonathan Kemper
Jan 29, 2026

AI coding assistant Cursor now indexes large codebases in 21 seconds instead of over four hours. The trick: instead of building an index from scratch for each new user, Cursor reuses existing indices from team members. According to the company's blog post, copies of the same codebase within a team are 92 percent identical on average, making this approach highly efficient.

Diagramm: Merkle-Bäume vergleichen Dateihashes von Client und Server, synchronisieren nur unterschiedliche Einträge und löschen fehlende Dateien.
Merkle trees compare file hashes between client and repository, only synchronize files that differ and delete missing entries.

A Cursor study found that the semantic search enabled by these indices improves AI response accuracy by 12.5 percent. The technology relies on Merkle trees - a data structure using cryptographic hashes - to ensure users only see code they're authorized to access. For typical projects, wait times for the first search query drop from nearly 8 seconds to just 525 milliseconds. The startup behind Cursor shipped version 2.0 with its own coding model in October 2025 and now generates around $500 million in annual revenue.

Source: Cursor