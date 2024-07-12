AI and society
Dartmouth student claps back at OpenAI CTO's suggestion that some creative jobs shouldn't exist

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
OpenAI CTO Mira Murati and Microsoft AI CTO Mustafa Suleyman recently made statements that suggest they undervalue the human work that powers their AI models. In an interview with her alma mater, Dartmouth University, Murati said generative AI could replace creative professions that "maybe they shouldn’t have been there in the first place." Suleyman referred to data on the Internet as "freeware." In an explicit response to Murati's remarks, Dartmouth student Will Elliott found an apt analogy in the university newspaper "The Dartmouth":

"A GenAI architect suggesting that some creative jobs shouldn’t have existed in the first place is like a person saying they’d be better off if their parents were never born."

The Dartmouth
