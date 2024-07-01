Digit robots to be commercially deployed in GXO warehouses under industry-first RaaS model

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.

Agility Robotics, maker of the Digit humanoid robot, and logistics service provider GXO Logistics have signed a multi-year agreement to commercially integrate Digit robots into GXO's logistics centers. The agreement, which will follow a pilot in late 2023, represents both the industry's first formal commercial deployment and the first robotics-as-a-service (RaaS) deployment of humanoid robots, according to the companies. Under the RaaS agreement, GXO will deploy Digit robots alongside the Agility Arc cloud automation platform. At a SPANX omnichannel distribution center in Atlanta, the Digit robots are assisting with repetitive tasks such as moving totes and placing them on conveyor belts. The companies plan to explore additional use cases and expand the use of Digit as needed.