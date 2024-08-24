In May, almost 200 Google DeepMind employees signed a letter urging the company to end its military contracts. TIME reports growing internal worries that DeepMind's technology is being sold to militaries engaged in conflicts, potentially breaching Google's AI policies. Google Cloud currently has contracts with Israel and the United States. Google claims its Nimbus contract with Israel isn't for military use, but employees find that claim too vague. The letter demands that access for military users be cut off and that new oversight measures be implemented. We do know that the US Air Force is testing DeepMind's AI technology for AI co-pilots. OpenAI is also working with the U.S. military on cybersecurity projects.
Dispute over AI ethics: Google DeepMind employees rally against military contracts
