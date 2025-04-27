AI and society
Google Deepmind staff plan to join union against military AI

About 300 Google DeepMind employees in London are seeking to join the Communication Workers Union (CWU), reports the Financial Times. The workers want to challenge Google's decision to sell AI technology to defense groups and maintain ties with the Israeli government through Project Nimbus. The move comes after Google went back on its February promise not to develop AI for weapons or surveillance. Workers are worried their work could be used in the Gaza conflict, according to an engineer who spoke to the FT. Five employees have already quit over these concerns. A letter to management in May failed to address the issues. The CWU says the workers' main concerns are ethical, not financial. If the union is recognized, it could lead to management talks or potential strikes.

