AI and society
Matthias Bastian

Drake's latest hit samples AI-generated music, setting a precedent for AI in commercial music

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
We have the first precedent for the use of AI-generated audio in a commercial song. The song "U My Everything" by Sexy Red and Drake uses part of "BBL Drizzy" (listen below), a song generated by King Willonius using the AI tool Udio. Lawyer Donald Woodard tells Billboard that the original recording of the AI song "BBL Drizzy" is in the public domain, but that Willonius owns the copyright to the lyrics. He will receive an unknown share of the royalties. Lawyer Uwonda Carter says the ability to use AI music for free in the future could make music cheaper, but hurt "loop producers" who get a cut of the publishing money.

Just because AI music can likely be used free of charge and without copyright issues doesn't mean that AI music modelers won't face copyright lawsuits if they train their models on unlicensed material.

