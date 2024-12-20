AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

ElevenLabs launches Flash, its fastest text-to-speech AI yet

Elevenlabs
ElevenLabs launches Flash, its fastest text-to-speech AI yet
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
newsletter Newsletter

ElevenLabs has introduced Flash, a new speech synthesis model designed for ultra-fast performance.

Ad

ElevenLabs has unveiled Flash, its newest text-to-speech model built specifically for speed. The system can transform text into speech in just 75 milliseconds - not including network and application delays - putting it among the fastest AI voice models currently available.

The company designed Flash with real-time applications in mind, particularly for conversational AI agents where quick response times are essential.

While the model prioritizes speed, ElevenLabs acknowledges some trade-offs: Flash's voices aren't quite as expressive as those generated by the slower Turbo models. However, ElevenLabs believes that most users won't notice the difference in real-time applications. The company's blind tests suggest that Flash outperforms other ultra-low-latency models on the market.

Ad
Ad

Two versions, multiple languages

Flash comes in two variants: v2 and v2.5. The base version (v2) works exclusively with English content, while v2.5 supports 32 different languages. Users can access either version through ElevenLabs' Conversational AI platform or directly via API using the identifiers "eleven_flash_v2" and "eleven_flash_v2_5."

Both versions share the same pricing structure, charging one credit for every two characters of text processed. Users can get started with Flash through either the company's Conversational AI platform or by integrating it directly through the API.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
ElevenLabs
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

OpenAI unveils o3, its most advanced reasoning model yet

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
The House of Da Vinci VR is the final VR gem of the year Would Meta Quest benefit from a wireless compute puck? Here's what the CTO says Brink Traveler takes you to an exotic island and upgrades to Meta Avatars 2.0 MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice
Update

OpenAI's next reasoning model skips 'o2' to avoid O2 trademark clash

AI in practice

Google plans AI search button as direct response to ChatGPT competition

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

ElevenLabs launches Flash, its fastest text-to-speech AI yet

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

OpenAI unveils o3, its most advanced reasoning model yet

AI research

Study shows: 'Test-time compute scaling' is a path to better AI systems

AI in practice

Google launches Gemini 2.0, focusing on AI agents and multimodal capabilities

Google News