AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Elevenlabs' new AI voice system enables smoother interactions through real-time analysis

Elevenlabs (Screenshot)
Elevenlabs' new AI voice system enables smoother interactions through real-time analysis
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Elevenlabs has released Conversational AI 2.0, an updated system that allows its agents to handle speech and text simultaneously for more fluid interactions.

Ad

The update introduces a new conversation model that, according to Elevenlabs, analyzes conversational signals like pauses and filler sounds ("um," "ah") in real time. The system uses these cues to determine when to speak or stay silent. For example, if a user pauses to look something up, the agent waits rather than responding immediately.

In earlier versions, users had to switch languages manually. The updated platform now detects the spoken language automatically and adjusts its responses accordingly, which allows users to move between languages during a single interaction.

The system also supports multimodal communication. Users and agents can interact through voice, text, or both at once. According to Elevenlabs, this helps maintain continuity when users switch between speaking and typing.

Ad
Ad

Voice agents powered by RAG for company-specific knowledge

One of the more substantial updates is the integration of Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) directly into the voice agent. This allows agents to access company databases in real time, reducing latency while protecting user privacy.

With a unified agent definition, companies can centrally manage dialog behavior, knowledge sources, and communication channels. This setup, combined with RAG, is meant to streamline customer service and make it easier to automate and scale voice-based workflows. Example use cases include medical assistants retrieving treatment guidelines or support agents accessing up-to-date product information during a call.

The update also introduces a "Batch Calling" feature, which lets companies automate mass calls for alerts, surveys, or personalized messages. The platform supports both inbound and outbound calls and integrates with SIP trunking systems.

The release brings new compliance options aimed at enterprise customers. Version 2.0 is fully HIPAA-compliant, making it suitable for healthcare applications. Elevenlabs also provides optional EU data residency to help organizations address data sovereignty requirements.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Elevenlabs has released Conversational AI version 2.0, which enables AI agents to interpret conversational cues like pauses and filler sounds in real time, automatically detect spoken language, and support interactions through voice, text, or both at once.
  • The new version integrates Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG), allowing agents to draw directly from company databases for tasks such as medical assistance or customer support, and introduces features like automated mass calls and SIP trunking system support.
  • For enterprise users, version 2.0 introduces compliance upgrades: Elevenlabs states the platform is fully HIPAA-compliant and offers optional EU data residency to address data protection needs.
Sources
Elevenlabs
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

ElevenLabs launches Flash, its fastest text-to-speech AI yet

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military An unofficial VR port of Counter-Strike 1.6 is coming to Meta Quest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are getting their own VR game MIXED-NEWS.com
Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Elevenlabs' new AI voice system enables smoother interactions through real-time analysis

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Wait a minute! Researchers say AI's "chains of thought" are not signs of human-like reasoning

AI in practice

Anthropic releases Claude 4 with new safety measures targeting CBRN misuse

AI in practice

OpenAI launches Codex: Autonomous AI agents for software development

Google News