Matthias Bastian

Elon Musk delays Grok 2 AI model to August, promises Grok 3 by end of year

Elon Musk delays Grok 2 AI model to August, promises Grok 3 by end of year
Summary

Elon Musk has delayed the release of Grok 2, originally scheduled for May, until August. Grok 3, a more significant upgrade, is planned for the end of the year.

Musk announced Grok 2 in March, claiming it would outperform OpenAI's GPT-4. At the time, he didn't provide specifics on the new model's capabilities.

xAI has leased 24,000 H100 GPUs from Oracle to train Grok 2. The model is currently being fine-tuned and debugged.

The delay to August, Musk suggests, is partly due to the time-consuming process of cleaning the training data to remove content from other language models. He claims that Grok 2 will be a "giant improvement" in this area.

Musk teased Grok 3 in early July, saying that it will be trained on "100k H100s" and promising that this amount of computing power will make Grok 3 "really something special."

For Grok 3, xAI is building its own hardware infrastructure, moving away from Oracle. xAI claims it's creating the world's most powerful training cluster, and according to Musk, AI training on this cluster will begin this month.

Musk explains the shift away from Oracle, which he calls a "great company," by saying that xAI needs to "have our own hands on the wheel, rather than be a backseat driver" to outpace other AI companies.

Grok's current model as X's chatbot hasn't yet reached the level of ChatGPT or Claude, despite (or perhaps because of) its access to X's real-time data. Its news implementation has led to some absurd fake news stories.

Summary
  • Elon Musk has delayed the release of the Grok 2 AI model from May to August, but is already promising another upgrade for the end of the year: Grok 3.
  • To train Grok 2, xAI leased 24,000 H100 GPUs from Oracle; for Grok 3, the company is building its own hardware infrastructure with 100,000 H100 GPUs. The goal is to be faster than other AI companies.
  • The current Grok model in the X chatbot has not yet reached the level of competing models such as GPT-4 or Claude. The most striking feature so far has been the proliferation of sometimes abstruse fake news based on misinterpreted user messages on X.
