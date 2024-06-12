AI and society
Matthias Bastian

Elon Musk drops lawsuit against OpenAI

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

Elon Musk has withdrawn his lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman, accusing the startup of abandoning its original mission of developing AI for the benefit of humanity rather than for profit. According to court documents, Musk requested that the lawsuit, which was filed in February, be dismissed without explanation. On X, Musk says he will share more details later. In the lawsuit, Musk demanded that OpenAI should be forced to make its research and technology available to the public. OpenAI argues that the lawsuit is based on incoherent allegations and is a contrived attempt by Musk to advance his own AI interests. Musk has his own AI startup, xAI, which competes with OpenAI.

Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Reuters
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

OpenAI fires back at Elon Musk, calls lawsuit claims "revisionist history" in bid for dismissal

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Kayak VR: Mirage gets it largest and most impressive environment yet, out now on PSVR 2 and Steam After strong growth on Meta Quest, Campfire targets Apple Vision Pro next Apple Vision Pro won't have Apple intelligence, for now MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Elon Musk's xAI still lags behind OpenAI and Anthropic with new Grok 1.5

AI and society

OpenAI hits back at Elon Musk with a blast from the past in email showdown

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Elon Musk drops lawsuit against OpenAI

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

"Artificial Generational Intelligence": AI agents learn from each other across generations

AI research

Nvidia's Blackwell can train GPT-4 in 10 days, but does this solve current models' problems?

AI research

Inconsistent and illogical: Study uncovers the erratic reasoning of AI language models

Google News