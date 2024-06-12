Elon Musk has withdrawn his lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman, accusing the startup of abandoning its original mission of developing AI for the benefit of humanity rather than for profit. According to court documents, Musk requested that the lawsuit, which was filed in February, be dismissed without explanation. On X, Musk says he will share more details later. In the lawsuit, Musk demanded that OpenAI should be forced to make its research and technology available to the public. OpenAI argues that the lawsuit is based on incoherent allegations and is a contrived attempt by Musk to advance his own AI interests. Musk has his own AI startup, xAI, which competes with OpenAI.
Elon Musk drops lawsuit against OpenAI
Sources
