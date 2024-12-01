Elon Musk seeks court order to block OpenAI's shift to for-profit status

Elon Musk's legal team filed a request Friday for a preliminary injunction to stop OpenAI from converting to a for-profit company, according to TechCrunch. The filing is part of Musk's ongoing lawsuit against the AI company. The lawyers argue that OpenAI may lack sufficient funds to pay potential damages if Musk prevails in court, pointing to CEO Sam Altman's alleged personal financial gains as evidence. The legal filing also accuses OpenAI and Microsoft of violating US antitrust laws. Musk's team claims the two companies told investors not to fund their joint competitors, as previously reported by Reuters. OpenAI's latest round of funding is tied to its conversion to a for-profit company. Early communications from OpenAI's founding period show that Musk himself supported a for-profit model at the time, citing concerns about falling behind in the development of advanced AI systems.

