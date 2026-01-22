Ad
Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok flooded X with millions of sexualized images

Matthias Bastian
Jan 22, 2026

Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok generated at least 1.8 million sexualized images of women and posted them on X over just nine days. That's according to the New York Times and the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), which conducted a data analysis. The CCDH estimates that roughly 65 percent of the images contained sexualized depictions of men, women, or children.

  Count in sample Out of 20,000 sampled (based on AI-assisted analysis) Share of sample Percentage of 20,000 sampled (based on AI-assisted analysis) Estimated Total on X
Extrapolated estimate (based on overall total of 4.6m images made by Grok)
Sexualized Images (Adults &
Children)		 12,995 65% 3,002,712
Sexualized Images
(Likely Children)		 101 0.5% 23,338

The flood of images started on December 31 after Musk shared a bikini picture of himself that Grok had created. Users quickly figured out they could ask the chatbot to undress or sexualize real photos of women and children. X didn't restrict the feature until January 8 and expanded those restrictions last week after authorities in the UK, India, Malaysia, and the US launched investigations.

Source: New York Times | CCDH