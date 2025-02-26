Elon Musk's AI screams louder than the competition

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

Content Summary

Elon Musk's AI company has released a voice feature for Grok 3 that allows explicit content and extreme personalities - in direct contrast to the approach of the competition.

Ad

xAI has launched a new voice interaction mode for its Grok 3 AI model that pushes the boundaries of what commercial AI systems typically allow. Premium subscribers can now interact with an AI that swears, shouts, and generates explicit sexual content - features that set it apart from more restricted competitors.

The move builds on xAI's earlier decisions to offer largely uncensored image generation through the X platform and minimal restrictions on text outputs. The company continues to position itself as the "uncensored" alternative in the AI industry.

A single voice, multiple personalities

The voice feature comes with several distinct personalities, all sharing the same voice. Users can choose from options like Storyteller, Romantic, Meditation, and Conspiracy, or try specialty modes like Unlicensed Therapist and Grok Doc. An adults-only "Sexy" mode simulates phone sex operators, while a Professor mode offers a more academic tone. Beyond these preset options, users can create custom characters to suit their preferences.

Ad

Ad THE DECODER Newsletter The most important AI news straight to your inbox. ✓ Weekly ✓ Free ✓ Cancel at any time Please leave this field empty

AI researcher Riley Goodside recently demonstrated the system's "Unhinged" mode, showing just how far these personalities can go. When he repeatedly interrupted the AI, it responded with a "inhuman 30-second scream" (NSFW), hurled insults at him, and terminated the conversation. The default "Unhinged" setting consistently uses vulgar language and deliberately humiliates users.

In contrast, OpenAI had been testing its own Advanced Voice Mode with select users for months, and had encountered similar unusual behavior - including an instance where the model cloned a user's voice. OpenAI has since fixed most of these issues in its final release, which now also runs on GPT-4o-mini for all free ChatGPT users.

Currently, Grok's Voice Conversion mode requires either a Premium+ or SuperGrok subscription and only works on the iOS app.

Ad