AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

EU-funded ChatEurope news chatbot delivers outdated and incorrect answers

ChatEurope (Screenshot)
EU-funded ChatEurope news chatbot delivers outdated and incorrect answers
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Fifteen European media organizations have launched ChatEurope, an AI-powered news platform that promises to deliver information on European affairs "without the influence of disinformation and fake news."

Ad

Funded by the EU, the project brings together outlets from seven countries, including dpa, Deutsche Welle, AFP, and ANSA. The chatbot relies on a language model from French AI company Mistral and was developed by DRUID AI in Romania. Deutsche Welle provides its Plain X video translation and transcription technology and helps monitor the quality of the chatbot's responses.

In addition to the chatbot, ChatEurope offers a news page and social media channels. The initiative says it aims to make EU decision-making more transparent and counteract disinformation. Answers are supposed to draw exclusively from reporting by participating outlets, with sources visible for every response.

Outdated sources, off-topic answers

Despite its promise of reliable, up-to-date coverage of EU topics, early tests reveal major problems. The chatbot struggles to answer questions about current events and often pulls from outdated material.

Ad
Ad
ChatEurope declines to comment on current events. | Image: ChatEurope (Screenshot THE DECODER)

When asked, "What's going on in Germany?" the chatbot delivered an extended discussion of wolf protection. In contrast, ChatGPT with o3 web search provided a timely, detailed answer backed by multiple sources.

When asked about current events in Germany, the system answers with a detailed discussion of wolf policy. | Image: ChatEurope (Screenshot THE DECODER)

The chatbot also falls short when assessing Germany's political climate. Its answers are vague, rely on sources from before the recent surge of the far right, and include outdated election results.

Errors like this surfaced after just five minutes of testing. | Image: ChatEurope (Screenshot THE DECODER)

When prompted about threats to Europe, the system failed to mention the Russian invasion of Ukraine, instead pointing to air pollution and citing sources from 2018 about "multiple dangers."

Outdated sources and incorrect answers - ChatEurope aims to combat disinformation with AI but is currently providing the opposite. | Image: ChatEurope (Screenshot THE DECODER)

When asked about "the situation between Russia and Ukraine," the chatbot linked to an article from December 31, 2024, about Russian gas no longer flowing through Ukraine. That's hardly a current or complete answer to such an important question for EU politics right now.

When asked about the situation between Russia and Ukraine, the chatbot responds with an outdated article on Russian gas transit, missing the broader context of the conflict. | Bild: Chat Europe (Screenshot)

Peter Kropsch, CEO of dpa, says ChatEurope is intended to make "the work of the EU more transparent" and foster "a Europe-wide alliance against disinformation and fake news." AFP director Christine Buhagiar describes the project as a "combination of reliability and innovation." For now, the platform's real-world results fall short of these ambitions.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Recommendation
AI in practice
Update

US Copyright Office says fair use does not cover AI trained on "vast troves of copyrighted works

Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Fifteen European media companies, including dpa, Deutsche Welle, and AFP, have launched ChatEurope, a platform funded by the EU that uses an AI chatbot to provide reliable information on European issues.
  • The chatbot relies on a language model from French company Mistral and was developed by Romania's DRUID AI; the platform also features a news page and social media channels, aiming to make EU decisions clearer and fight disinformation.
  • Early testing reveals significant problems: the chatbot often gives outdated or irrelevant answers, fails to cover current events, and cites old sources, meaning the platform's actual performance does not meet the expectations set by its creators.
Sources
ChatEurope Press release
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Cloudflare aims to save the World Wide Web by blocking AI crawlers without explicit consent

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince sees trouble ahead for the open web

AI in practice

New York Times closes AI deal with Amazon

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

EU-funded ChatEurope news chatbot delivers outdated and incorrect answers

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince sees trouble ahead for the open web

AI research

New Othello experiment supports the world model hypothesis for large language models

AI in practice

ChatGPT might be draining your brain, MIT warns - what ‘cognitive debt’ means for you

Google News