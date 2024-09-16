Excel users can now wield Python's power without coding, thanks to Copilot's latest update

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.

Content Summary

Microsoft is expanding its AI assistant Copilot with new features including Copilot Pages and Python integration in Excel.

Ad

Microsoft has announced the second phase of enhancements for its AI assistant Copilot. Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President for AI at work, introduced three key new features: Copilot Pages, improved app integrations, and Copilot agents.

Copilot Pages is a new collaborative workspace for AI-powered teamwork. It allows users to edit, expand, and share AI-generated content. Teams can work together and interact with Copilot in real-time. Pages is rolling out now for Microsoft 365 Copilot customers and should be widely available by late September 2024.

Ad

Ad THE DECODER Newsletter The most important AI news straight to your inbox. ✓ Weekly ✓ Free ✓ Cancel at any time Please leave this field empty E-Mail *

Microsoft is adding Python integration to Excel. Users can now perform advanced analytics like forecasting, risk analysis, and machine learning using natural language, without needing coding skills. Copilot in Excel with Python is currently in public preview.

For PowerPoint, Microsoft introduced the Narrative Builder to help create presentation designs. Users can work iteratively with Copilot to generate an initial version in minutes. In the future, the Brand Manager will incorporate company templates and images.

In Teams, Copilot can now analyze both meeting transcripts and chat logs to provide a complete overview of discussions. This feature will be generally available from September 2024.

AI mail filter for Outlook

Microsoft plans to add a "Prioritize my inbox" function to Outlook. This will analyze inboxes based on email content, context, and the user's role. Copilot will automatically generate summaries of important emails and explain the prioritization. This feature is set to enter public preview in late 2024.

Microsoft's third major innovation is the introduction of Copilot agents. These AI assistants are designed to automate and execute business processes. They range from simple question-answering agents to autonomous agents for more complex tasks. Microsoft emphasizes that all Copilot agents follow the same guidelines for responsible AI and data protection.

To simplify agent creation, Microsoft is launching the Agent Builder. This allows users to create Copilot agents directly in Business Chat or SharePoint and connect them to relevant business process data from SharePoint.

Microsoft says further improvements will follow in the coming months.

Ad