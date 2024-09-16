AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Excel users can now wield Python's power without coding, thanks to Copilot's latest update

Microsoft
Excel users can now wield Python's power without coding, thanks to Copilot's latest update
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Microsoft is expanding its AI assistant Copilot with new features including Copilot Pages and Python integration in Excel.

Ad

Microsoft has announced the second phase of enhancements for its AI assistant Copilot. Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President for AI at work, introduced three key new features: Copilot Pages, improved app integrations, and Copilot agents.

Copilot Pages is a new collaborative workspace for AI-powered teamwork. It allows users to edit, expand, and share AI-generated content. Teams can work together and interact with Copilot in real-time. Pages is rolling out now for Microsoft 365 Copilot customers and should be widely available by late September 2024.

 

Ad
Ad

Microsoft is adding Python integration to Excel. Users can now perform advanced analytics like forecasting, risk analysis, and machine learning using natural language, without needing coding skills. Copilot in Excel with Python is currently in public preview.

 

For PowerPoint, Microsoft introduced the Narrative Builder to help create presentation designs. Users can work iteratively with Copilot to generate an initial version in minutes. In the future, the Brand Manager will incorporate company templates and images.

In Teams, Copilot can now analyze both meeting transcripts and chat logs to provide a complete overview of discussions. This feature will be generally available from September 2024.

AI mail filter for Outlook

Microsoft plans to add a "Prioritize my inbox" function to Outlook. This will analyze inboxes based on email content, context, and the user's role. Copilot will automatically generate summaries of important emails and explain the prioritization. This feature is set to enter public preview in late 2024.

Recommendation
AI in practice

Nvidia Blackwell GPU can run GPT-4 level models up to 30x faster

Microsoft's third major innovation is the introduction of Copilot agents. These AI assistants are designed to automate and execute business processes. They range from simple question-answering agents to autonomous agents for more complex tasks. Microsoft emphasizes that all Copilot agents follow the same guidelines for responsible AI and data protection.

To simplify agent creation, Microsoft is launching the Agent Builder. This allows users to create Copilot agents directly in Business Chat or SharePoint and connect them to relevant business process data from SharePoint.

Microsoft says further improvements will follow in the coming months.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Microsoft is expanding its Copilot AI assistant with new features such as Copilot Pages, a collaborative workspace for AI-powered collaboration, and Python integration in Excel for advanced analysis without programming skills.
  • For PowerPoint, Narrative Builder was introduced to help create presentation designs. In Teams, Copilot can now analyze both meeting transcripts and chats to provide a complete picture of the discussion.
  • For Outlook, Microsoft plans to introduce Prioritize My Inbox, which analyzes and prioritizes email based on content, context, and user role. The company is also introducing Copilot agents to automate and execute business processes.
Sources
Microsoft
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

AI warning system Raven Sentry: How the US predicted Taliban attacks in Afghanistan

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
VR highlights in the Playstation VR 2 Sale reduced by up to 67% Playstation VR 2 on PC: Update fixes unpleasant bug and improves performance Mixed reality hit Infinite Inside receives graphics update MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Users share initial reactions to OpenAI's new "o1" AI model

AI in practice

OpenAI classifies o1 AI models as "medium risk" for persuasion and bioweapons

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Excel users can now wield Python's power without coding, thanks to Copilot's latest update

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice
Update

OpenAI's new 'o1' model thinks longer to give smarter answers

AI in practice

Ordinary chatbot answers could be an asset in court, judge suggests

AI and society
Comment

Bill Gates downplays AI's potential for spreading disinformation

Google News