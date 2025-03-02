Figure AI accelerates timeline for household robot launch

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Figure AI plans to begin testing its humanoid household robots this year, moving up its timeline by two years, according to CEO Brett Adcock. He credits this acceleration to its new AI system called "Helix," which combines visual perception, speech, language understanding, and motor control into a single AI model. Helix allows the robots to handle and manipulate everyday objects without requiring specific programming or training for each item. Figure AI recently ended its collaboration with OpenAI on AI models, and is developing Helix independently on an open source basis.

Video: Figure AI

