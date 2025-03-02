AI and society
Matthias Bastian

Figure AI accelerates timeline for household robot launch

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

Figure AI plans to begin testing its humanoid household robots this year, moving up its timeline by two years, according to CEO Brett Adcock. He credits this acceleration to its new AI system called "Helix," which combines visual perception, speech, language understanding, and motor control into a single AI model. Helix allows the robots to handle and manipulate everyday objects without requiring specific programming or training for each item. Figure AI recently ended its collaboration with OpenAI on AI models, and is developing Helix independently on an open source basis.

Ad

Video: Figure AI

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI and society
Update

Grok 3 rebels against Musk: xAI blames ex-OpenAI employee for censorship

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Popular VR hide-and-seek game Mannequin goes free on Meta Quest VR time travel adventure Wanderer sets March release for Quest and PSVR 2 GORN 2: The bloodiest VR game ever returns this year to Quest, PSVR 2 and Steam MIXED-NEWS.com
AI and society

Google Deepmind sets pricing for Veo 2 AI video generation

AI and society

OpenAI's hunger for growth puts pressure on AI startups

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Figure AI accelerates timeline for household robot launch

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

OpenAI's largest model GPT-4.5 delivers on vibes instead of benchmarks

AI in practice

Anthropic launches Claude 3.7 Sonnet hybrid AI model and Claude Code programming tool

AI and society

"Unlimited genius" for all: Altman's naive dream of AI equality

Google News