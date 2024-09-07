First users praise Replit's new AI coding assistant

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.

Replit has launched a new AI-powered coding tool that aims to make software development more accessible.

Replit CEO Amjad Masad says the new AI assistant, called Replit Agent, could transform app development. In a demo, Masad showed how the agent responded to the prompt "Create an app with local points of interest based on my location."

The agent produced a fully editable map and built a working app displaying relevant points of interest for the demo location. Users can provide feedback, refine the app with the agent, and add new features.

The agent performs tasks like a human developer would in an IDE. It edits code, installs dependencies, and uses Replit's standard tools. Cloud deployment is automatic, with no need to manually set up servers or databases.

Replit Agent is currently available at no extra cost to Replit Core or Replit Teams subscribers as part of an "Early Access" program. Pricing details will be announced later this year.

Users share positive experiences

Ansh Nanda notes that Replit Agent is more of an "agent" than typical coding assistants. It goes through several thinking steps before producing output, often delivering better initial results for beginners. However, this can mean longer wait times. Nanda says the end results are quite good, though the agent has some limitations. For example, it can't generate React code or handle user authentication.

After trying Replit Agent, Sully Omarr believes many traditional SaaS providers should be worried. In less than five minutes, the agent created an app that notifies him via Slack about new or canceled customers. This solution cost a fraction of what he was paying for similar functionality through Zapier.

Martin Bowling reports that Replit Agent built a working Wordle clone in just under three minutes. In less than ten minutes, it created a live website with Postgres support, Flask, and vanilla JavaScript for sharing LLM prompts with markup. Bowling didn't write a single line of code himself.

AI researcher Ethan Mollick, with no Python knowledge, used Replit Agent to create a working app for paragraph-level sentiment analysis in 23 minutes. He only interacted with the agent eight times, letting it handle the rest of the development process.

