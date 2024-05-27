AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Generative AI is quickly making its way into the media and entertainment industry, study finds

Bertelsmann
Generative AI is quickly making its way into the media and entertainment industry, study finds
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Generative AI is increasingly being used across the entire value chain of media companies. A study by Arthur D. Little for Bertelsmann looks at the current state of experiments and offers a view of what might come.

From June to September 2023, the consulting firm looked at more than 200 uses of generative AI from over 60 tech companies, including tech giants and specialized providers. Well-known examples include ChatGPT for text generation and Midjourney for image generation.

The popularity of the models in media and entertainment. | Image: Bertelsmann

The study examined the use of such systems in broadcasting, music, marketing, and publishing. According to ADL, companies in all sectors are testing how generative AI can speed up work, generate new content, and enable new services.

According to the study, AI applications are most prevalent in broadcasting, entertainment, and news. The systems are used to help write scripts, news stories, or create images, and to enable new applications such as personalized storytelling. In post-production, generative AI tools are used for voice cloning, effects, content summaries, and localization.

Ad
Ad
The popularity of media and entertainment use cases. | Image: Bertelsmann

Key players include Disney, Netflix, YouTube, Reuters, and Fremantle, the study says. OpenAI, Runway, Midjourney, and Synthesia are cited as key technology companies.

In marketing, generative AI tools promise greater efficiency and creativity. It's supposed to help generate ideas and ads or automate entire campaigns. ADL lists the agencies of advertising giants Omnicom, WPP, and Stagwell as top players. They are working with Microsoft, Nvidia, AWS and Google.

According to ADL, there are also promising applications for Gen AI in music, such as composing, producing, and marketing. Universal Music, for example, is working with the AI platform DAACI to create music. But overall, music companies are still cautious and working to handle the technology and copyrights responsibly.

The study says publishers still have limited hopes for AI. There are uses like writing help, translation, and marketing copy. But in general, the industry is still in a testing and exploring phase.

ADL says US companies are leading on the provider side. Most of the uses looked at are based on models from OpenAI, Meta, Google, Anthropic, and Stability AI. But many media companies also try to train their own specialized Gen-AI models with their data.

Recommendation
AI in practice

OpenAI's DALL-E 3 has an incredible attention to detail

In many media sectors, the technology is still new. The authors see future potential for new, AI-based media products such as personalized and interactive videos, books, and music experiences. However, along with tech advances, this also requires carefully handling ethical challenges and rules.

Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • According to a study by Arthur D. Little for Bertelsmann, media companies in broadcasting, music, marketing, and publishing are experimenting with generative AI to accelerate work processes, create new content, and enable services.
  • Examples of uses include script and newswriting assistance, image generation, special effects, post-production summarization and localization, and marketing campaign automation. There are also approaches to music composition and production.
  • The technology is still in its infancy in many media sectors. The authors see potential for personalized, interactive media products in the future. However, in addition to technological advances, ethical challenges and regulation will need to be addressed.
Sources
Study
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI research

Diffusion Light: AI light probes for more realistic virtual objects

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
You can now play the PC VR classic Boneworks natively on Meta Quest This Meta Quest game lets you be a mischievous cat, and we had to try it Minecraft now runs with 120 FPS on Quest 3 thanks to QuestCraft MIXED-NEWS.com
AI and society

Reuters tests blockchain technology to authenticate photos in Ukraine war

AI research

MVDream creates impressive 3D renderings from text

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Generative AI is quickly making its way into the media and entertainment industry, study finds

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research
Update

Anthropic's AI interpretability research shines a light into the black box of large language models

AI in practice

Ex-Googler says company's AI panic is like Google+ fiasco all over again

AI research

BioHive-2 to speed up drug development by several years

Google News