AI research
Maximilian Schreiner

'GluFormer' predicts future health outcomes using only blood sugar data

Unsplash
'GluFormer' predicts future health outcomes using only blood sugar data
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

An international research team has developed an AI model that can make wide-ranging health predictions based on blood sugar measurements.

Ad

A research team led by the Weizmann Institute of Science, Nvidia, and Pheno.AI has developed an AI model called "GluFormer" that can extract complex health information from blood sugar measurements.

For the study, the system was trained on data from more than 10,800 people without diabetes. Measurements were taken every 15 minutes using a wearable sensor as part of the Human Phenotype Project, a Pheno.AI initiative.

What makes GluFormer special is its ability to predict not just blood sugar but also other key clinical values like HbA1c, liver function, and blood lipid levels up to four years in advance—all based solely on blood sugar measurements.

Ad
Ad

Diet data improves accuracy

According to the team, including dietary data further improves the accuracy of predictions, allowing GluFormer to forecast how the body will respond to specific foods. The system is also highly adaptable and works reliably across different population groups, with various measuring devices, and for different metabolic conditions, according to the researchers.

However, the study also points out limitations: Since the model was primarily trained on data from healthy individuals, its applicability to people with rare metabolic disorders might be limited. Additionally, the dietary data used relies on participants' self-reporting, which is often imprecise. Processing this data is complex and expensive.

Like many AI models, GluFormer's decision-making process also lacks transparency. This complicates its use in clinical practice, where doctors need to understand the basis for decisions. Nevertheless, the researchers see GluFormer as an important step toward personalized diabetes care. In the future, the system could also help make clinical trials more efficient and identify new diabetes subtypes.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Scientists from the Weizmann Institute of Science, Nvidia, and Pheno.AI created an AI model called GluFormer that analyzes blood sugar measurements to predict various health indicators.
  • The model was trained on data from 10,800 healthy individuals who wore sensors measuring blood sugar every 15 minutes. GluFormer can predict clinical values like HbA1c, liver function, and blood lipid levels up to four years in advance.
  • While the system shows improved accuracy when dietary data is included, it has limitations: it was mainly trained on healthy individuals, relies on self-reported diet information, and its decision-making process lacks transparency for clinical use.
Sources
Arxiv
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI research

Google's new experimental Gemini model leads AI rankings until you strip away the formatting

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Hands-on with EXOcars on Quest 3: A fully-flegded VR racing game with decent graphics The Light Brigade receives extensive 4.0 update "Phantom of Time" You can now play Silent Hill 2 in VR from a first-person perspective MIXED-NEWS.com
AI research

Anthropic adds Claude-powered prompt optimizer to its AI development console

AI research

Scaling laws for precision: AI researcher sees "perfect storm" for the end of scale

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

'GluFormer' predicts future health outcomes using only blood sugar data

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Scaling laws for precision: AI researcher sees "perfect storm" for the end of scale

AI in practice

OpenAI's new "Orion" model reportedly shows small gains over GPT-4

AI in practice

OpenAI adds web search to ChatGPT, and may just kill the WWW as we know it

Google News