Google adds Nano Bana Pro slide generator to NotebookLM

Google has added a slide generator to NotebookLM, giving users a quick way to turn their sources into simple slide decks. The tool can help structure notes or produce early drafts, and Google says it can also enhance existing slides visually.

Right now, NotebookLM delivers slides only as PDFs. Export options for Google Slides and PowerPoint are in development, Google says. The feature is available immediately, with daily usage limits based on the user's account.

The slide tool, along with a new infographic feature, runs on Google's Nano Bana Pro model (Gemini 3 Pro Image Generation). It is the first model capable of turning highly detailed prompts into precise, text-heavy images.

