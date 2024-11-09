AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Google adds Vids AI video creation tool to Workspace suite

Google
Google adds Vids AI video creation tool to Workspace suite
Matthias Bastian
Google is adding a new AI-powered video creation service called Vids to its Workspace platform. The tool helps businesses create multimedia presentations using their existing content and data.

Unlike native generative AI video models, Vids doesn't create video content from scratch - users need to upload their own footage or pull it from Google Drive. Instead, the AI assists with production tasks, using Gemini to write scripts, design transitions between scenes, and clean up audio by removing speech fillers like "uh" from recordings.

The service offers several ways to create content. Users can record selfie videos, record their screen with voice narration, combine screen and camera recordings, or record audio only in the built-in studio.

In addition, Vids includes a library of rights-cleared content and can generate background music and voiceovers. Users can access pre-made templates to quickly put together presentations.

Google sees support teams using Vids to create help videos, while executives can record company updates. Marketing teams can create campaign reports, HR departments can develop training materials, and project managers can share status updates, the company says.

Limited rollout begins

Google is introducing Vids gradually to Workspace customers. The AI features, including the "Help me create" assistant and teleprompter function, will only work in English at first, though the interface will display in local languages.

The service works on the two most recent versions of Chrome and Firefox browsers, plus Microsoft Edge on Windows. While other browsers can run Vids, they might not support all features.

Like other Workspace apps, Vids allows real-time collaboration on projects. Multiple team members can work together on video content simultaneously.

Google is also working on "Veo", a full-fledged generative video model that is currently available to select users in select regions through Google's Video FX testing environment. Veo aims to generate consistent videos longer than one minute and is being integrated into products like YouTube Shorts.

Summary
  • Google has launched Vids, a new AI-powered video creation service, which is now generally available to Workspace customers.
  • The built-in AI assists users with technical and creative aspects of video creation, such as generating scripts, designing transitions, and eliminating filler words.
  • Vids provides various recording options, including selfie videos, screen recordings with voice commentary, and audio-only recordings, to help companies create professional multimedia videos for different purposes.
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
AI in practice

AI in practice

Google adds Vids AI video creation tool to Workspace suite

AI in practice

AI research

AI research

