Google appears to be preparing voice cloning for Gemini 3 Flash

Google is working on a feature that lets users clone their own voice in AI Studio. According to TestingCatalog, a hidden option called "Create Your Voice" shows up when selecting the "Flash Native Audio Preview" model, which is currently tied to Gemini 2.5 Flash. Clicking it opens a window for recording and uploading audio, but the feature isn't functional yet. The discovery suggests Google is getting ready to ship native audio capabilities with Gemini 3 Flash. This would let developers create artificial voices based on recorded voice samples. Google released an update for Gemini 2.5 Flash Native Audio back in December 2025 that improved voice quality and made the model follow instructions more precisely.

In addition, a new option has been found that allows entire code collections to be imported via GitHub repositories. The start page is also apparently being revised and will display activities and usage statistics separately in future.

Ad DEC_D_Incontent-1