Google Chrome's new "Skills" feature lets you save AI prompts and reuse them with a single click

Google is rolling out "Skills," a new Chrome feature that lets users save frequently used AI prompts and reuse them with a single click. Previously, users had to manually re-enter the same prompt each time, for example, converting recipes to vegan alternatives, to cite one of Google's examples.

With Skills, prompts like these can be saved directly from the chat history and pulled up in Chrome by typing a slash ( / ) or plus sign ( + ) in Gemini. The feature works across multiple tabs. Google also offers a library of ready-made skills for things like product comparisons, meal planning, and gift selection. Users can customize these or build their own from scratch.

According to Google, Skills uses Chrome's existing security and privacy features and asks for permission before performing certain actions like sending emails. The feature is rolling out now on Mac, Windows, and ChromeOS for users with their Chrome language set to English-US.

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