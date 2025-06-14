AI research
Matthias Bastian

Google Deepmind launches Weather Lab to test AI models for tropical cyclone forecasting

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

Google Deepmind and Google Research have launched Weather Lab, a public platform that tests AI models for forecasting tropical cyclones. The new system uses a type of machine learning called stochastic neural networks to predict storm formation, path, strength, size and shape up to 15 days ahead. Deepmind says its model produced more accurate results in tests than traditional physics-based systems such as ECMWF's ENS and NOAA's HAFS. Forecasts are being reviewed by experts at the U.S. National Hurricane Center and Colorado State's CIRA. Weather Lab is intended as a research tool and does not replace official warnings. Users can also explore forecasts for past storms.

Image: Google Deepmind
Sources
Google Deepmind Paper
Google says Veo 3 users have generated millions of AI videos in just a few days

Gemini Diffusion could be Google's most important I/O news that slipped under the radar

AlphaEvolve is Google DeepMind's new AI system that autonomously creates better algorithms

Meta's latest model highlights the challenge AI faces in long-term planning and causal reasoning

Here's every Apple Intelligence update Apple announced at WWDC 25

Researchers build massive AI training dataset using only openly licensed sources

