Google Deepmind launches Weather Lab to test AI models for tropical cyclone forecasting

Google Deepmind and Google Research have launched Weather Lab, a public platform that tests AI models for forecasting tropical cyclones. The new system uses a type of machine learning called stochastic neural networks to predict storm formation, path, strength, size and shape up to 15 days ahead. Deepmind says its model produced more accurate results in tests than traditional physics-based systems such as ECMWF's ENS and NOAA's HAFS. Forecasts are being reviewed by experts at the U.S. National Hurricane Center and Colorado State's CIRA. Weather Lab is intended as a research tool and does not replace official warnings. Users can also explore forecasts for past storms.

