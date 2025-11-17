AI research
Jonathan Kemper

Google Deepmind presents the next generation of weather AI

Jonathan writes for THE DECODER about how AI tools can improve both work and creative projects.
Profile
E-Mail

Google Deepmind introduced WeatherNext 2, an upgraded version of its AI weather model that the company says outperforms the previous release across 99.9 percent of all meteorological variables and forecast ranges. The system delivers stronger results for core measurements like temperature, wind, and humidity for timeframes from zero to 15 days. According to Google, it also produces forecasts eight times faster and can generate outputs with resolutions as fine as one hour. The model can run hundreds of possible weather scenarios in under a minute on a single TPU, while traditional physics-based systems running on supercomputers would need hours to complete the same task.

Ad

Deepmind attributes the model's performance to a new technique called a Functional Generative Network, which injects perturbation signals directly into the architecture to keep predictions physically realistic. WeatherNext is already built into Google Search, Gemini, Pixel Weather, and the Weather API, and Google Maps integration is on the way.

Deepmind has been pushing hard on AI-driven weather research for years. In December 2024, the lab introduced GenCast, a diffusion-based model designed to further improve short-term and medium-range forecasting.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Google
Jonathan writes for THE DECODER about how AI tools can improve both work and creative projects.
Profile
E-Mail
AI research

Yann LeCun unveils LeJEPA, likely his final Meta project before launching a startup

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI research

Jeff Bezos launches Project Prometheus, a $6.2 billion AI bet on faster engineering

AI research

DeepEyesV2 outperforms bigger rivals by favoring tools over sheer knowledge

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Google Deepmind presents the next generation of weather AI

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Researchers push "Context Engineering 2.0" as the road to lifelong AI memory

AI and society

German court deepens the split on AI and copyright with its latest ruling

AI and society
Comment

OpenAI and Microsoft call AGI pointless, then make it the linchpin of billion-dollar deals

Google News