Google Deepmind's Gemini 3.1 Flash-Lite generates websites almost in real time

Google Deepmind's Gemini 3.1 Flash-Lite can render websites almost in real time. The company published a new pseudo-browser demo: type in a prompt for the page you want, and it gets built live right in front of you. The results aren't consistent, and the content quickly drifts into nonsense, but with tight guardrails, there could be some interesting use cases, like quick UI mockups to visualize ideas. You can test the app for free in Google AI Studio.

According to Google, Gemini 3.1 Flash-Lite reaches its first response token 2.5 times faster than Gemini 2.5 Flash and pushes out over 360 tokens per second. The speed boost comes at a cost, though. The output price has more than tripled, jumping from $0.40 to $1.50 per million tokens. The model has been available in Google AI Studio and Vertex AI since early March. According to Artificial Analysis, it beats larger models like Claude Opus 4.6 on some multimodal tasks.

Ad DEC_D_Incontent-1